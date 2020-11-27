“Thanksgiving 2020”; The iconic scene ‘turkey on the head’ was recreated by Friends actress. Watch

Americans celebrated Thanksgiving Day on November 26. Many stars took to their social media handles to wish their fans on this occasion. FRIENDS star Courteney Cox celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a video with fans on Instagram. It started out wholesome enough, with the actress wishing followers a “Happy Thanksgiving”. The actor then recreated the iconic scene ‘turkey on the head’ by wearing a Turkey on her head and dancing to the Friends theme song as a “Happy Thanksgiving” message appeared onscreen.

‘Friends’ first appeared on the screen 25 years ago and went on to become one of the most loved American sitcoms. The first episode aired on September 22, 1994, and the show ended in 2004. The beloved cast of the show is slated to come together once again for a reunion episode, something the show’s fans are waiting patiently for. Sharing details about the special show, in an interview, Courteney said, “So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited.”

