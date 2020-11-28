Watch this leopard take a stroll in the Ghaziabad locality of UP….

Ghaziabad: Kavi Nagar and Rajnagar area of Ghaziabad district was in terror after a leopard strayed into a residential area. Officials have asked people to stay indoors as a safety measure.

The leopard was caught on CCTV strolling in the posh localities. In the video, the big cat could be seen strolling outside the houses. This is said to be the second incident in the year when a leopard is seeing in a residential colony. No injuries have been reported in the incident as most of the people were in offices and homes.

A leopard has been spotted in Rajnagar, please do something while walking on the road without any fear ?? @ghaziabadpolice #leopardinGhaziabad@dm_ghaziabad @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/qFnsgdjKU7 — ???????? ?????? (@rinku10m) November 25, 2020

In another incident, a group of leopards entered into a village in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir killed at least 40 sheep and goats. The leopards entered Gundi Gagra village in Gool sub-division of the district, range officer of wildlife department Ramban Mansoor Ahmed had said, adding they killed at least 40 sheep and goats inside a shed.