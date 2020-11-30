Assam professor rescues endangered turtle from being sold in a fish market

Guwahati: Dr. Sarbani Giri makes us believe that kindness is not dead yet. Dr. Sarbani Giri is the head of the Department of Life Science and Bioinformatics at Assam University. Sarbani saved a turtle from being sold in a fish market. She went to the fish market to buy herself fish. There she noticed that a man selling a live Indian peacock soft-shell turtle (nilssonia hurum).

The Indian peacock soft-shell turtle (nilssonia hurum) is a species of turtle, which is found in South Asia. This species of turtle is listed as vulnerable species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. Dr. Giri offered to buy the turtle live for Rs 4000. Then she called up the Cachar Forest Division after she reached her home. She asked the division to take the turtle to some safe place and release it to its natural habitat. The Forest Department thanked her for saving the life of this vulnerable species.

