A man was beaten to death after he demanded his outstanding salary

Gurugram: A 30-year-old man working at a hotel was beaten to death by his colleagues and employer when he demanded his salary four days ago. The victim succumbed to his injuries in a government hospital. The deceased was identified as one Hoshiyar Singh, who had come to Gurugram from Bulandsehar in Uttar Pradesh in search of a job.

Singh did not receive any salary for the past two months. He asked the hotel owner to pay him as he wanted to send money home. This allegedly agitated his employer, who called other employees and asked them to beat him up. Singh sustained severe injuries all over his body and on his head. He was taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. “My brother was harassed and tortured for the past two months. His only fault was that he asked for his salary. We are six brothers and, during Covid-19, we all lost our job and were facing financial issues at home. We hardly have money to make ends meet,” Umesh Singh, elder brother of the deceased, said.

