Government mulls a new law mandating disclosure of religion and income before marriage. Know more

The BJP-lead Assam government mulls a law that will require the bride and groom to declare their religion and income in official documents a month before the wedding. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the law is “not against love jihad” but would be similar to the ones proposed in Madhya Pradesh and passed in Uttar Pradesh. “It would be inclusive of all religions and would empower our sisters by bringing transparency…One will have to disclose not only religion but earning source. Complete family details, education, etc. Many times even in same religion marriage we have found that the girl later finds that the husband is in an illegal business,” said Sarma.

The proposed law will require the man and the woman to disclose their source of income, profession, permanent address, and religion in a government-prescribed form a month before the wedding. Failing to do so would lead to legal action against the couple, the minister said. “There will be a disclosure pro forma given to a wife who’ll give it to her husband. It won’t be only about religion but everything that a wife needs to know,” Sarma said and added, “Our law will empower women. It will have some elements of the law in UP and MP.”

