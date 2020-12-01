Heart-melting!!! A man leaves a door cam recording for his daughter, who is away from home. Watch

A video of a dad’s door cam recording messages for his daughter, who moved away from home, has left netizens emotional. The clip shared on Facebook by the official account of Ring, home security, and smart home company shows several recorded messages on the security camera.

“Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love every day,” read the caption of the viral clip that showed the person sending short messages such as, “Hello, Hannah. Hope you are having a good day”. Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on several social media platforms. “Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love everyday. pic.twitter.com/BjCJPHdEuc — Ring (@ring) November 26, 2020

