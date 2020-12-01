Raid at KB Ganeshkumar MLA’s house….Read more!!!

Kollam: The raid took place at Ganesh Kumar MLA, Former minister and Kerala Congress (B) leader’s house in Pathanapuram.

Bekal police, with the help of local police, searched the house. The house of Kottathala Pradeep Kumar, a helper of Ganesh Kumar, who was arrested for threatening an apologist in the case of attacking the actress, was also raided.

Ganesh Kumar MLA’s office secretary B Pradeep Kumar Kottathala was arrested by Kasargod Bekal police on May 24 for threatening an apologist in the case. Vipin Lal, a native of Bekal, was arrested on a complaint that he had tried to influence him through a relative and phone call and threatened him with a letter. Pradeep was granted bail by the Magistrate’s Court today.