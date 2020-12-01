Social activist Baba Amte’s granddaughter committed suicide

Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki, the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte, committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram. Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajgi was the chief executive and board member of a non-profit organisation, Maharogi Sewa Samiti, which has done commendable work among leprosy patients.

She studied medicine and joined her family working at Anandwan to continue her grandfather’s vision. She also led the installation of solar power panels in the community, resulting in Maharogi Sewa Samiti receiving an award for Innovative Energy Project of the Year 2016. She is an accomplished photographer and helps NGOs document their work through photographs. Dr Sheetal had posted a video on her Facebook account a few weeks ago, wherein she had raised some serious allegations against the trust (Maharogi Seva Samiti- MSS) and the Amte family. The video, however, was deleted within 2 hours. The allegations made by Sheetal Amte were later refuted by the Amte family through a joint statement on November 24.

