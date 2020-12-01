WhatsApp gets wallpaper per chat: How to use new features of iPhone

You have been able to set a wallpaper in WhatsApp since the early days. You can see this wallpaper in the chats, behind the messages. WhatsApp offers a selection of several backgrounds and solid colors, but you can also set your photo.

With the new wallpaper feature, a wish comes true for many users. In the detail screen of each chat, both group conversations, individual chats, you will find the new option Background and sound. You will then be taken to a new screen, where you can choose a different background for that chat.

An interesting feature is that you can set a separate background for both the light and dark modes of WhatsApp. If you go to WhatsApp background settings with dark mode on your iPhone enabled, you will see the option to set a dark mode wallpaper. Below that is also a slider, with which you can set the ‘brightness’ of the wallpaper. This way you can choose a solid color and move the slider to the right for a completely black chat background. You can set a background for your chats in WhatsApp. In this tip, you can read how to change the WhatsApp background and which wallpapers there are. We also show you how to make the WhatsApp background black.