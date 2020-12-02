Egyptian Police arrested a photographer after taking a photoshoot of a model in ancient costume at a pyramid

Egyptian police have arrested a photographer, Salma Al-Shimi, after taking a photo shoot of a dancer in ancient costume at the Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo. Salma had been arrested after a shoot at the Saqqara necropolis. “A photographer has been arrested after a private shoot with dancer Salma al-Shimi in the archaeological zone,” the source said.

The photographer has thousands of followers on Instagram, posted photographs from the shoot of her in ancient Egyptian dress at the foot of the 4,700-year-old Step Pyramid of Djoser. Police arrested him for showing disrespect by wearing outfits that betrayed Egypt’s ancient heritage. Police claimed that they broke the rules set by the antiquities ministry for photoshoots. “Is there really a ban on taking photographs in archaeological zones, even pictures that are not indecent but completely normal?” one user asked.

