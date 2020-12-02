Meet Sandeep Kataria, first Indian appointed as CEO in Bata

International footwear company Bata Shoe Organization has appointed Sandeep Kataria, the company’s head of Indian business, as global CEO of Bata Brands. This is the first time in the history of the company when an Indian has been appointed as CEO. Kataria was the Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone India before moving to Bata India.

Kataria was given charge as Bata’s head of Indian business three years ago. The company appointed him as the country manager on 1 August three years ago. He was then inducted into the Board of Directors of Bata India Limited as a full-time Director and CEO-India and his appointment became effective on 14 November 2017. The sales of Bata India led by Kataria increased. After Sandeep Kataria became the CEO of Bata, he joined the list of Indians who are holding key positions in global companies. The list includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, MasterCard’s Ajay Banga, IBM’s Arvind Krishna, and Novartis’s Vasant Narasimhan.

