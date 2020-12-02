DH Latest NewsRajasthanUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndia

Railway cancels, short-terminates, diverts several trains: Check full list

Dec 2, 2020, 10:24 am IST

The Indian Railway has cancelled, short terminated, short-originated and  diverted several trains. The Northern Railway has announced this. The trains were cancelled, short terminated, short-originated and  diverted due to the ongoing protest  by  farmers.

The full list of trains affected: 

09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled
09612 Amritsar – Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
05212 Amritsar – Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
04998/04997 Bhatinda – Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further orders
02715 Nanded – Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi
02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh
04650/74 Amritsar – Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar – Tarntaran – Beas
08215 Durg – Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment
08216 Jammu Tawi – Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt – Jalandhar Cantt – Ludhiana

Tags
Dec 2, 2020, 10:24 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button