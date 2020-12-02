“Weather alert for Kerala” ; Tamil Nadu, Kerala coasts on cyclone warning !!!

A possible cyclonic storm, forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal may hit the Sri Lankan coast and then occur into the Comorin area on December 3, the Indian Meteorological Department declared a pre-cyclone alert for the south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.

A depression that fibbed east-southeast off Kanyakumari and Trincomalee on Monday noon was anticipated to consolidate into a deep recession early on Tuesday and change into a cyclonic storm in the following 24 hours. The cyclonic storm is predicted to strike the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, it is expected to appear in the Kanyakumari region, the IMD said. Very heavy rainfall with remote extremely heavy falls is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts of Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD alerted that these areas can also expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall through Tuesday to Friday. The storm may evolve into a cyclonic storm, which may be named Burevi, a name proposed by the Maldives. Officials stated that heavy rains in one or two places may start over Tamil Nadu’s delta and southern districts such as Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari on Tuesday and persist for two days. Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts may receive isolated heavy rains on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts have been set on red alert for Thursday given the possibility of significantly heavy rainfall. Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki are on orange alert on the same day for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts for isolated heavy rainfall are in place for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki are on an orange alert, and Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Kottayam on yellow alert. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha are on orange alert on Friday, and Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on yellow alert. Orange alerts have been given for the Lakshadweep islands on Thursday and Friday.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, S. Balachandran said, “The weather disturbance has to cross Sri Lankan landmass before reaching closer to TN coast. We are monitoring the system and tracking whether it will emerge through the Gulf of Mannar or directly reach the Comorin region. Parts of north TN and Chennai too have prospects of rainfall.”Gusty winds with speeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are anticipated over the Gulf of Mannar, along with and off south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep, Maldives, and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea for two days from Thursday. The IMD has notified the total break of fishing activities in these areas till Friday.