8 dead after sand-laden truck topples over a car

Kaushambi: Eight people were killed after a sand-laden truck topples over and fell on a car. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am. There were 8 persons inside the Scorpio car on which the truck overturned. 7 people including the driver, died immediately. Tire burst in the truck resulted in the overturned. Further probe is undergoing.

The deceased have been identified as Shashi Gupta (35), Om Gupta (10), Prakashani Gupta (50), Richa Gupta (28), Poonam (40), Sneha Gupta (15), Soma Tiwari (16 ), and Shivraj (24). UP CM Yogi Aditanath has deeply mourned the death of people in a road accident in the Kaushambi district. He (CM?Adityanath) has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed souls,” the chief minister’s office said.

