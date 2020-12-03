Superstar Rajinikanth to launch a new political party

Actor Rajinikanth said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January next year. “With great support from people, in the upcoming Assembly elections, an honest, righteous, transparent, corruption-free, casteless, secular, and spiritual politics will be formed in Tamil Nadu for sure,” the actor tweeted.

The actor had said that he’d soon announce his decision on his plans for electoral politics soon after his meeting with district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics on New Year’s Eve in 2017. “In 2017 I said I’ll start a political party and contest in 2021 assembly elections. Doctors advised me not to go to the ground for the trip before starting a political party because it’s important for me to visit the ground before starting a political party. This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayer. Now I don’t mind even if I die. If I win, the victory is all yours.”

