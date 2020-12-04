5 dead after boat capsizes during temple visit…

Five members of a family including two women and three children died after their boat capsized in a dam in Agar-Malwa district, 200 km west of Bhopal. The family was on the way to a temple of goddess Pacheti. Ramkanya, 35, her daughter Jaya, 13, Sunita, 40, her daughter Alka, 13, and her son Abhishek, 9 were identified as the deceased.

Agar-Malwa superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar said, “All the five were going to a temple of goddess Pacheti. They boarded a small boat to cross the dam on Wednesday afternoon. In the middle of the dam, a part of the boat broke off and the boat capsized in the dam.” MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

