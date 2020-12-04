GHMC polls results live: Counting started over tight security in Hyderabad!!!

Hyderabad; Counting of votes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections executed on December 1 amidst tight protection. The ballot, which saw intense campaigning by the ruling TRS, BJP, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, witnessed a voter turnout of 46.55%.

The Hyderabad Mayor post is booked for women for the next two spans. While political groups are rather obvious about where they stand and the two main parties Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) don’t anticipate any severe lapse of their assessments created after polling, the later hovered the campaign with a vision on the forthcoming 2023 State election, passing in supreme leaders like Amit Shah, J.P Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Javadekar, and Smriti Irani.

The results of the election are conceivable to be understood in the evening as ballot papers were used for voting. The SEC had determined to execute the election with ballot papers after consultation with major parties, the Health Department in the perspective of COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining in outlook with other appropriate problems, it said earlier.