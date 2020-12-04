“Happy Birthday Javed Jaffrey”; A man of multiple talents

Today marked Javed Jaffrey’s 57th birthday. Javed was born on December 4, 1963. He is the son of the famous comedian Jagdeep of his era. He has inherited acting talent from his father. Javed Jaffrey becomes famous through India’s first dance reality show, Boogie Woogie, which handholding aspiring young dancers to become better humans while also shaping them up as performers.

Jaffrey was not just a judge on the reality dance series but was also one of the founders of the show that went on to become the longest-running production of its kind. A man of multiple talents, Jaffrey, at one point in time, was even on the top of the music charts back in the day. The voice that became synonymous with varied animated characters tickled our funny bones like no other at the turn of the millennium. Javed has done acting, singing, voice-over, comedy, and dancing in his career. Javed is a brand ambassador of the 1st India International Animation and Cartoon Film Festival.

