Japan spacecraft reaches near to Earth to deliver asteroid samples. Know more

TOKYO: Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 approaches Earth to deliver a capsule containing samples from a distant asteroid. It could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The spacecraft is on its intended trajectory.

Yuichi Tsuda, project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, said “We trained ourselves and now we are fully prepared. So I’m just praying that equipment that hasn’t been used yet will work well and that there will be good weather in Australia. We are so excited.” Hayabusa2, after dropping the capsule will return to space and head to another distant small asteroid called 1998KY26 on a journey slated to take 10 years one way. So far, its mission has been fully successful. It touched down twice on Ryugu, despite its extremely rocky surface, and successfully collected data and samples during the 1½ years.

