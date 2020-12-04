OIL has performed the first-ever Airborne Gravity Gradiometry and Gravity-Magnetic survey. Know more

The Oil India Limited (OIL) has performed the first-ever Airborne Gravity Gradiometry and Gravity-Magnetic (AGG & GM) survey. Amar Nath, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), flagged-off the AGG & GM survey at Dibrugarh, Assam. “TECHNOTHON”, a technology induction initiative was institutionalized to keep the latest technological developments side-by-side.

A total of 21000 LKM over an area of 9000 km2 is planned to be covered by the AGG & GM survey. “The study is expected to provide an understanding of the Sedimentary Structure & Basement Configuration, add value in understanding the ‘Regional Hydrocarbon Prospectivity’, better assess hydrocarbon prospectively in inaccessible areas and reduce ambiguity in geologically complex thrust belt areas,” an OIL press release stated. 5 independent components of the gravity field and high resolution of images of the different constituents of density contrast will be captured by the sensors of the survey-aircraft.

Also read: ‘Just to have a burger’; millionaire books helicopter ride….Read more!!!