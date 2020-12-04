Three former presidents to take COVID vaccine publicly to prove it’s safe

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton to get their Covid-19 vaccines publicly to promote public confidence in the vaccine’s safety. This awareness campaign will promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness to common people. And it would be a powerful message to convince the public to take the vaccine.

Obama, in an interview, said, “People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama said. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it. I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it.” Obama now also aims to use his post-presidency perch for a public awareness campaign.

