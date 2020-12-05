A 12,638 diamonds ring sets a world record

An elaborate floral-shaped ring with 12,638 tiny diamonds has set a Guinness World Records. The Indian creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yet. The ring was named “The Marigold – The Ring of Prosperity”. The chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces).

“It’s wearable and comfortable,” said 25-year-old Harshit Bansal, the creator of the ring. “My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this,” Bansal told. “We have no plans of selling it right now,” he said. “It’s a matter of pride for us. It’s priceless.” The previous record was also set in India, was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.

