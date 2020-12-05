Florida jet skier saves dolphin caught in fishing net….

A jet skier, Nicholas Tuduri, and his friend worked together to rescue a dolphin that had its tail caught by a rope attached to a cage off the south coast of Florida.

He notices its tail is caught and tells his friend, Craig, to turn off his jet ski. Tuduri brings comes closer to where the dolphin is and jumps in the water to try and use a knife to cut the net off.

Posted by Nicholas Tuduri on Friday, November 27, 2020

Tuduri got back on his jet ski, joined by his friend, and the two worked together to bring the net and the cage it was attached to closer to the surface to then cut the rope off of the dolphin’s tail. It then swam off into the water.