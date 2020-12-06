China builds 3 villages near Arunachal Pradesh; Relocates new residents there

China has reportedly built three villages near the western Arunachal Pradesh along the Indian border. The villages are just five kilometers from Bum La Pass, near the crossroads between India, China, and Bhutan. Residents have also been reached to these three villages. The first village was completed by February 17, 2020. There are 20 buildings there. The second village, which was completed by November 28, has about 50 structures. The satellite image indicates that there are 10 buildings in the third village. China’s move will be to gain more dominance in the region amid the ongoing dispute over the India-China border.

‘China is pursuing a strategy of deploying Chinese and Tibetan members of the Communist Party on the Indian border to strengthen claims and increase incursions.’ – Chinese observer Dr. Brahma Chellani said. He said China could use similar means to infiltrate the Himalayan territories patrolled by India, just as it did with fishermen in the South China Sea.

Also read: WWII air-raid shelter found after 40 years by an Indian-origin UK man in his lawn turns into a bar