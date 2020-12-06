WWII air-raid shelter found after 40 years by an Indian-origin UK man in his lawn turns into a bar

An Indian origin man in the UK named Khandu Patel, 68, discovered a World War II air-raid shelter at his home that he has lived in for the past 40 years. Now he was planning to turn it into a bar. The secret shelter was discovered by him after he inspected a manhole cover in the garden. A semi-detached house was found inside the manhole that was expected to built in the 1920s and a previous owner had excavated a large air-raid shelter in the garden.

He told; ‘I’d always wondered why the manhole cover was there. During the lockdown, me and a friend decided to lift it up. Under it was concrete. We started digging and it became apparent it was a staircase. It was amazing seeing all the steps exposed.’ He added: ‘We reckon most of the street would have used it during the war. It could probably have got 40 people inside cramped. We’re turning it into a bar. It’s going to be where we can relax and when allowed, have family over.’ Mr. Patel has painted the walls and installed a table and some lights.

