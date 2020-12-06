“Robot kitchen”; An ultimate kitchen gadget that will cook food for you and wash up too

London-based robotics company made a robot kitchen that will do cooking for you and even cleans up the kitchen. The robot will make restaurant standard meals without anyone’s help. It will make a number of 5000 dishes. This Kitchen robot will cost a minimum of £248,000. The price was equivalent to a supercar or small yacht. The company hopes to introduce lower-priced models in the future.

“What you are looking at here is the world’s first consumer robotic kitchen,” Russian mathematician and computer scientist Mark Oleynik said “Like all breakthrough technologies – cars, televisions and computers – it will appeal to enthusiasts, professionals and early adopters, and is priced accordingly. We anticipate that our pricing will be reduced significantly over time with production volume, efficiencies and economies of scale.”

