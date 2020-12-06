Indian Army installed statues of 1962 India-China war heroes in Arunanchal Pradesh

Indian army has installed statues of ‘Kumaoni soldiers’ at Kibithu and Waleong War Memorials in Arunachal Pradesh to commemorate the sacrifices and valor of the soldiers who were martyred in the 1962 Indo-China war. Lieutenant General RP Kalita AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, Colonel of the Kumaon and Naga Regiments, and the Kumaon Scouts unveiled the statues at the Hut of Remembrance at Kibithu and at Walong War Memorial.

Defense spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that “Waleong is the easternmost valley of Arunachal Pradesh, is particularly known for the bloodshed during the 1962 war. It is also known as the Battle of Waleong. This battle is remembered for the steely resolve, valor, and unparalleled bravery displayed by the soldiers of the Indian Army in spite of many challenges.” The 6-Kumaon Regiment is one of the five infantry battalions that played a major role during that battle. He said that these statues symbolized the courage of the 6-Kumaon Braves, who displayed valor while facing the enemy even in difficult circumstances.

