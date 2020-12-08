Dog missing for 3 years reunites with its owner

A dog missing for 3 years has been reunited with its owners in the US. Lola, a black Labrador, vanished from a fenced garden in 2017 when Debra and Steve Mejeur, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was visiting a friend in Illinois.

The couple returned to the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village for about a month after Lola went missing. They posted notices, got help from volunteers, and hired a professional pet searcher.

Illinois, received a call last week from a couple who had noticed Lola over the past few years going into a forest preserve. They had been earned the trust of the dog by giving it food. The microchip in the dog revealed Lola’s owners. “I still had an ounce of hope, I guess, but the majority of me was thinking she had already crossed the rainbow bridge. I was just completely stunned.’

Also read: You won’t get petrol any longer without a helmet; New rule imposed