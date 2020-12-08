Man orders 35-ft inflatable Grinch mistakenly; later puts it up for charity….

A 49-year-old UK man, Ray Liddell mistakenly ordered a 35-foot-tall inflatable Grinch online for his daughter ahead of Christmas. The man paid around ?50,000 for the inflatable Grinch, which was bigger than his house.

Massive thanks to Alice House Patrons @JBRecycling Patrons, for their generous sponsorship of the Grinch, on Park Avenue in Hartlepool, which is currently raising money for local Hospice patients. #GrowYourHartFund @VikkiJacksonSm2 https://t.co/3q7sDgZMA8… pic.twitter.com/ItXcxPx6Jc — Alice House Hospice (@AliceHouseHosp) December 2, 2020

After several families visited him on seeing the Grinch outside his house, the man started a donation drive for a care home asking the families to make donations. He didn’t check the size properly and ended up with the huge item.

Hi @Space_Station just wondering if you can see this giant Grinch raising money for our charity in North East England from up there? https://t.co/6tpXEmbwjK pic.twitter.com/2yoleE656l — Alice House Hospice (@AliceHouseHosp) November 30, 2020

“I had always wanted to do something for the hospice but never thought it would be something like this. I thought it would be something simple like a raffle. I wanted this to be ambitious but I was staggered at how much and how quickly these strangers were donating. It really has snowballed. It has been good in some many ways. My kids love the decoration and also it is providing a great way to raise money for this great charity,” he told..