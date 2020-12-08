Night curfew extended till Dec 15…

Meghalaya: Prevailing the present Covid-19 pandemic situation night curfew has been extended in the entire West Garo Hills district with effect from December 8, 2020, up to December 15, 2020. The curfew falls between the timings 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM each day. Violators will be imposed penalty by the designated officers, who have been empowered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

This order will not be applicable for medical teams and officials on Covid-19 duty, MeECL, Public Health Engineering, and Public Works Department, police and armed forces, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers, Food and Civil Supply Department, PDS wholesale/dealers and FCI staff, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication, and IT services, NIC, Press, print and electronic media, wholesale and retail pharmacies, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Telecom Services.

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for Macron in the fight against terrorism…..