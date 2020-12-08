The first pilot who travels faster than the speed of sound dies at 97

Former U.S. Air Force officer, Chuck Yeager who became the first pilot to break the speed of sound, died at 97. His death is “a tremendous loss to our nation” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,’” Bridenstine said in a statement.

Yeager was born on Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles southwest of Charleston. The family later moved to Hamlin, the county seat. His father was an oil and gas driller and a farmer. “What really strikes me looking over all those years is how lucky I was, how lucky, for example, to have been born in 1923 and not 1963 so that I came of age just as aviation itself was entering the modern era,” Yeager said in a speech in December 1985.

Also read: “Welcome to Meghalaya”; State government to reopen its door for tourists