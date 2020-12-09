Bill Gates calls India’s Policies as a global model…

American business man Bill Gates praised India’s financial innovation and inclusion policy, saying that the Gates Foundation will be looking forward to develop open-source technological measures on the model of India’s policies for effective implementation.

Bill Gates was speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival, where he praised India’s financial policies, which he said will bring down the “cost and friction of money distribution” to the oppressed in India. “If people are going to study one country right now, other than China, I’d say they should look at India,” he said, “Things are really exploding there and innovation around that system is phenomenal.”

“India is a great example. They developed a lot of technologies that won’t be possible for other countries. The role of the Gates Foundation as an advocate for those who don’t have access today is to make sure there are technology standards, including open-source software and the digital identification systems, not just for financial activities but also for health, voting, and education,” Gates said.