Heavy polling in the second phase; 75% voted so far, first Wayanad

Heavy polling in the second phase of the local body elections. By 5 p.m., 75 percent of the voters had cast their votes. Voting began at 7 am and continues to be less enthusiastic. As per the figures so far, Wayanad district recorded the highest number of votes.

Voters reached several polling booths in the morning. The booths are under strict control in the background of Covid. Voters in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad districts today cast their vote.

12,643 polling booths have been set up in five districts. Webcasting has also been provided at 473 affected booths. 1857 candidates are seeking their mandate today. 582 candidates will be selected.