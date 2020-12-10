Unexpected guest!!! A family shocked to see a huge crocodile lounging in their verandah

A household residing close to the Chalakkudy river in Athirappally, Kerala was horrified to discover a full-grown crocodile lounging on the verandah. When the house owner opened the doorways of his residence at 5 am morning he terrified to see the crocodile and then he ran again inside informed his neighbors and the forest division officers.

https://youtu.be/aM6-ojNodDQ

The crocodile was in no temper to relent and settled himself below a settee on the verandah. Visuals have taken by locals on their mobile phones present the crocodile resisting the makes an attempt by the general public to relocate it in an aggressive method. It took over two hours to replace the crocodile using ropes and carry it to the river for its launch. The reptile was launched again within the Chalakkudy river close to the bottom of the favored Athirappilly waterfalls, an area identified for the sighting of crocodiles and alligators.

