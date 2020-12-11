‘BJP government should stop exploiting those who feed us’: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticked that the BJP government is ignoring the protest by farmers.

“The BJP government is ignoring the farmers by adopting a heartless attitude towards the justified demands of the agitators shivering on the streets. The global response that is coming to this, has deeply hurt the democratic image of India worldwide. BJP government should stop exploiting those who feed us”, tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

“The farmers’ protest is a movement to restore the democratic value of India. And the general public should participate in all the decisions of the government; should not let it impose its will. That is the reason every citizen of the country is also emotionally connecting with the farmers’ protest to save democracy in India”, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, the police had detained the SP leader for staging sit-in in Lucknow.