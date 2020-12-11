Mamata government decided not to sent Chief Secretary and DGP to Delhi…

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected a directive by the Chief Secretary and Chief of Police to visit Delhi in connection with the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy. The Trinamool Congress has said that summoning officials is a violation of the federal system. The Union Home Ministry has directed the Chief Secretary and the Chief of Police to arrive in Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Nadda’s visit had not informed the state government. The attack is dramatic. Mamata scoffed that the BJP had no other job. At the same time, the BJP demanded that the law and order situation in Bengal deteriorate and that presidential rule be established in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bengal on the 19th of this month. BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked while on his way to a function in Diamond Harbor yesterday. BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijaywargia were injured in the attack with stones and bricks.

