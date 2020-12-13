At least 25 people were injured in a blast at a market in Rawalpindi

At least 25 people were injured in a hand grenade attack at Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi market. The injured persons were immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, three of them are said to be in critical condition. The rescue officials said that so far 22 injured were shifted to the Hospital, while others were provided first aid on the spot.

Police and security forces immediately reached the site after the explosion and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. So far no group took responsibility for the attack. The bomb disposal squad and other law enforcement agencies were rushed to the site of the incident.

