Dad spends 30 hrs to match son’s birthmark as tattoo

A Canadian father spent 30 hours getting a tattoo to match his 8-year-old son’s large birthmark. On a day when the eight-year-old Derek Prue was playing with his sisters in a hotel swimming pool his dad called out to him from the pool’s edge and unveiled a new tattoo, a replica of the birthmark that covers a large part of Derek’s torso. “I was happy and I was a little confused,” little Derek told . “I didn’t know he was going to do that.”

He spent 30 hours getting inked for his eight-year-old son. The tattoo is an exact replica of the birthmark that covers a large part of his son’s torso. 1:26 “I knew he was self-conscious about it,” Prue said, choking up. “I saw how he was reacting, and it made me want to do it so that he wouldn’t be the only one.” Derek says he was a little suspicious when his mom asked to take pictures of his birthmark, but he didn’t know what his dad had planned.

Also read: Fake TRP scam case: Police arrested Republic TV CEO