Go to BJP or stop politics? Chennithala is in confusion

MT Ramesh, who has been accused of being a leader of the opposition, said that the BJP leadership in Kerala would be as smashed as the Yadava clan. Ramesh noted that the votes in the Haripad constituency would be understood as to who was breaking down. Ramesh said that the Congress men, including himself, were saying that the Yadava kulam was being destroyed because of fear of going to the BJP or quit politics.

MT Ramesh noted, “Politely tell the Leader of the Opposition that The Lord has already started the avatar leelas..! Shri Narendra Damodar Das, who was present for the dharma sansthan, continues his journey towards the incarnation, and the next one is Kerala, where he is saying that the Yadava kulam is being destroyed by the fear that congressmen, including himself, should go to the BJP or stop politics.”

He added, “I think even in his sleep, he will wake up to The Erode, as mentioned by Chintamani, and the Yadava kulam will perish, and the Bhagwan avatar will return to the end of everything in the universe, but this is the end of the Congress, the Congress is everywhere, and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, it will be clear. The seat size in the Lok Sabha will be realized by the number of Congress leaders who come to the BJP every day.”

He further added, “If nothing else, ask the followers and the vice-chancellor who are sitting around how many of them are ready to become BJP tomorrow. This is not a movement that was spewed by AO Hume, a British man who had been spearheading the peace talks with the British, but a great movement that was born with the great objective of nationalism in the Mohitawade Sangh in Nagpur, which has a great purpose to achieve, and you can unite with it. The leader is going to see the form of Virat.”