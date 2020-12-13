Know why flight attendants in China advised to wear disposable diapers

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released new guidelines for the country’s airline industry

on November 25. The document, titled Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, Sixth Edition, contains advice about the best hygiene practices to carry out on aircraft and in airports.

The flight attendants were advised to wear disposable diapers so they don’t need to use the bathroom and hence protect them from COVID-19. The cabin crew on flights were asked to wear “medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers.”

The next sentence reads: “It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks.”

Also read: Dilli-Chalo ; ‘Little boy’ distributes refreshments to protesting farmers!!!