Pro-Trump rally: 4 stabbed, one shot in as trump supporters and opponents clash

At least four people were stabbed and one shot as pro-Trump demonstrators clashed with police and counter-protesters during a demonstration in Washington. The Trump supporters starts protests demanding that the results of the presidential elections be overturned. The victims were hospitalised and probably suffered life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear with which groups were the attackers or the injured might have been affiliated, reported Washington Post. Two police officers were hospitalised with moderate injuries during the clashes. Overall, eight people, including protesters and police officers, were injured. People threw fireworks, causing loud explosions while police in riot gear stepped in to disperse the protesting crowd. Trump later expressed disappointment at the top court’s refusal to challenge presidential vote results.

