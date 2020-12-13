Punjab DIG resigns as protest against farm laws

DIG (Jail) Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar has submitted his resignation to the Principal Secretary of the state on Sunday as a protest against the controversial farm laws. Jakhar wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary and asked him to take Premature retirement from service. He said, ‘I want to tell you that I am with my peasant brothers who are protesting peacefully against the agricultural law. So I am resigning. ‘

Lakhminder wrote that “the farmers of the state are upset. The streets are sitting under the open sky in the cold. I am the son of a farmer myself, so I want to be a part of this movement. Release immediately with effect, so that I can go to Delhi and fight for my rights with my peasant brothers.” He warned that if the government did not accept his demands, he would go on hunger strike on Monday.

