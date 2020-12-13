Washington: The US court has released Adel Abdul Bari, a 60-year-old Al Qaeda terrorist and aide to Osama bin Laden. Manhattan Federal Court Judge Louis A. Schmidt ruled that if he reside in the jail with other inmates there is a chance for him to caught with corona because of his physical condition or age.

The court ruled that Adel’s obesity was more likely to cause illness than the average human being. Lawyers have argued that “continuous detention” is worsening Adel’s health. Adel currently weighs 230 pounds. Adel was released from prison on October 9, but was released Wednesday from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Center. The 1998 Adele-led bombing of two U.S. embassies in Africa killed 224 people, including 12 U.S. citizens.

