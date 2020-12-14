Municipal Body Election: BJP wins 548 seats

BJP has won 548 seats in the municipal body election. The counting of votes for electing 1,775 ward councillors in 50 (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) urban local bodies in Rajasthan has ended.

The ruling Congress has won 620 seats. Independent candidates bagged 595 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 7 seats. While the CPI and CPI (M) has won 2 seats each. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has won 1 seat.

As many as 2,622 polling booths were set up for the election that was held on December 11. A total of 14.32 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise and 79.90% voters exercised the franchise. There were 7,249 candidates were in the fray.

The notification for the election to the post of chairman in these local bodies will be issued on December 14. The voting for the post of chairman will be held on December 20, while for the vice-chairman post, it will be conducted on December 21.