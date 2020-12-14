The total solar eclipse of today: NASA. Read more!!!

Today, lucky sky watchers will have the chance to spot the spectacular celestial event, when the new moon fully blocks the sun, creating temporary darkness during what NASA calls “one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights.”

The eclipse will be visible in South America, specifically in certain regions of Chile and Argentina. According to NASA, the path will stretch from Saavedra, Chile to Salina del Eje, Argentina. For those viewing the eclipse in person, there are several safety precautions to follow. Never look directly at the sun, and make sure to wear solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes — regular sunglasses are not sufficient.

NASA will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel ‘NASA Television’; however, the commentary will be in Spanish. NASA’s live stream without the narration will be available on its media channel.