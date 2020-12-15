BJP national president JP Nadda cancels visit to Tripura

AGARTALA: BJP National president JP Nadda has scheduled a two day visit in Tripura this month. But because of him tested positive for COVID-19 he cancelled the visit.

He was slated to visit Tripura to talk to senior MLAs in trying to mitigate the party problems plaguing the state. It can be noted that some BJP MLAs and senior party leaders camped in Delhi on October demanding a change in leadership, especially expressing their unhappiness over the present Chief Minister.

