Congress appointed ex-minister as party chief….Read more

Manipur: Congress President Sonia Gandhi replaced Moirangthem Okendro with Govindas Konthoujam as the party’s Manipur state President. This replacement is based on the party’s poor performance in various matters including the recent assembly bypolls.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C.Venugopal, in a press release issued from Delhi, said that Konthoujam, a senior Congress MLA and former Minister, has been appointed as the new President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee by the party President. Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei congratulate new party chief in a tweet, “I congratulate Shri Govindas Konthoujam, senior Congress MLA & former Cabinet Minister of Manipur, on being appointed as the new President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee by Hon’ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji today,”

