Actor-turned politician’s Instagram account hacked; filed FIR

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has announced that her Instagram account has been hacked She has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police’s cyber wing. She announced this news through her Twitter account, “My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you and ask to follow a few steps and verify the account and then it gets hacked. Really!? #NotDone”.

In another tweet, Matondkar said, “Cyber crimes’ is not something that women should take lightly.. as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1”. Meanwhile, all the posts from Matondkar’s Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to ‘Instagram Support’.

Also read: Clothing brand official asks ‘late author’ to become their brand ambassador ; ‘Post goes viral’ !!!