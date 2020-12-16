Kerala Election Updates: Amid the controversies, Karat Faisal arrives at Mini Cooper for celebrating his victory

The victory of Karat Faisal, an independent candidate in the Kozhikode Koduvalli Municipal Corporation 15th Division, is another victory of the CPM’s master plan. The Mini Cooper travel controversy involving Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was also hotly debated during this election period. But after the victory, Faisal got into the new Mini Cooper and started the victory march. Faisal won with 568 votes.

Initially, the candidate was backed by the LDF, but the Left Front later withdrew its public support for Faisal after he was questioned by customs in a gold smuggling case. Subsequently, INL leader Abdul Rashid was announced as the LDF candidate. With this, Karat Faisal filed his nomination at the last minute as an independent candidate. But Abdul Rashid was slowly withdrawing from the election campaign. It was also reported that Faisal’s campaign was secretly and openly led by the local CPM leadership. The zero votes received by the local LDF candidate are considered to be part of the LDF’s strategy.

