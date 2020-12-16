Kerala Election Updates: UDF recaptured the Idukki Vattavada Red fort; BJP on 2nd place

Munnar ? Idukki Vattavada panchayat, which was the red fort of the Left in Vattavada, was recaptured by the UDF years later. The BJP did well here, pushing the LDF to third position. The UDF won seven seats. While the LDF was reduced to two seats and came in third, the BJP proved strength by winning three seats. The setback in Vattavada, the hometown of student leader Abhimanyu, who was stabbed to death at Maharaja’s College, will be discussed in the CPM in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Thodupuzha, the Joseph faction suffered a major setback. The Joseph faction lost five of the seven seats it contested. Jose won two of the four quarters. This result, which came after the split in the Kerala Congress, was a major setback for the Joseph faction and the UDF. The results are UDF-13, LDF-12, BJP-8 and UDF rebels-2.

Also read: Kerala Election Updates: Amid the controversies, Karat Faisal arrives at Mini Cooper for celebrating his victory